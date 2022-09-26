Special screening of wild mustang documentary coming to Park Cinemas

Eberle Winery offering wine tastings before the film screening

– On Oct. 2, the SLO Film Festival and Park Cinemas will present a special screening of The Mustangs: America’s Wild Horses, a feature documentary executive produced by Robert Redford, Patti Scialfa Springsteen, and Jessica Springsteen.

The Mustangs takes audiences on an odyssey throughout America to places few people have seen or even know about. With more than 80,000 wild horses on federal lands and more than 50,000 in government corrals, the film’s aim is to make audiences “fall in love with America all over again and understand the importance of protecting our wild horses and our public lands.”

The film includes songs by Bruce Springsteen, Emmylou Harris, Willie Nelson, and an original song written by Diane Warren and performed by Blanco Brown. Producer and Co-Director Steven Latham will join us with Neda Demayo (Founder and President of Return to Freedom, a national nonprofit wild horse conservation and advocacy organization) after the film for an in-depth discussion.

There will be a special wine tasting with Eberle Winery before the event at Park Cinemas. Wine tasting will be held at 1 p.m., with the film beginning at 2. After the film from 3:30-4 p.m., there will be a post-film discussion. Tickets to see the film are $20, or $25 for the film and wine tasting.

To purchase tickets, click here: https://slofilmfest.org/special-screening-the-mustangs-americas-wild-horses/

To view the trailer, click here: https://vimeo.com/user855722/review/612033380/54a70cfd4f

Advertisement

Share To Social Media

Related