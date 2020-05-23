Paso Robles News|Saturday, May 23, 2020
Suspect at large after robbery at Atascadero Subway 

Posted: 7:41 pm, May 22, 2020 by News Staff
The suspect is described as a white male adult wearing a mask, brown and yellow flannel shirt, and blue jeans.

–On Thursday at 7:32 p.m., Atascadero Police officers responded to Subway, 2290 El Camino Real for an armed robbery that had just occurred.

Upon arrival, APD officers learned that the suspect had fled the scene in what was described as a newer model white Toyota sedan. The vehicle was described as having a spoiler and tinted windows.

An employee was interviewed and said the suspect entered the business, lifted his shirt enough to reveal a firearm in his waistband. The suspect demanded money and fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.

This incident is still under investigation by the Atascadero Police Department.



Comments

