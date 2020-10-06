Authorities report possible drowning at Lake Nacimiento

–On Sunday, the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office received a call of a possible drowning at Lake Nacimiento near the area known as the resort ramp. Deputies responded to the scene along with Cal Fire.

Witnesses reported the 14-year-old boy was swimming with his family when the boy suddenly appeared to be in distress and went under the water. Bystanders attempted to rescue the boy but were unsuccessful in locating him.

Divers from the Sheriff’s Underwater Search and Recovery Team located the boy at approximately 3:30 p.m. in approximately 12 feet of water.

The Coroner’s Unit of the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office has identified the victim as 14-year-old Jonathan Barrueta of Santa Maria.

An autopsy is planned for this week to determine the manner and cause of death.

Friends of the family have started a Gofundme account.

Share this post!

email

Related