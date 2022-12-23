‘The Wall That Heals’ Vietnam memorial coming to SLO

Exhibit is free to attend

– The Wall That Heals Vietnam memorial is coming to San Luis Obispo, California from March 16 – March 19 at the Alex Madonna Expo Center.

This exhibit, hosted by the County of San Luis Obispo Veteran Services Office and the Central Coast Veterans Memorial Museum, in partnership with the Madonna Inn, is bringing the official three-quarter scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial located in Washington, D.C. and mobile education center to San Luis Obispo.

The exhibit is free to attend, and parking is free as well. It will be open 24 hours Thursday, March 16 through 2 p.m. Sunday, March 19 at Madonna Meadows, located at 120 Madonna Road in San Luis Obispo.

The exhibit offers a somber and reflective environment and honors the more than 3 million Americans who served in the U.S. armed forces in the Vietnam War and bears the names of the 58,281 men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice in Vietnam.

For more information, click here.

Advertisement

Share To Social Media