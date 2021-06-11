Three hospitalized, two arrested after knife fight downtown Atascadero
Fight at Centennial Plaza involved knives, baseball bat–At approximately 10:10 a.m. on Thursday, the Atascadero Police Department (APD) was notified about an incident at the Centennial Plaza area between Sunken Gardens and the Centennial Plaza pedestrian bridge.
The altercation involved several people including one armed with a knife. Once the situation was stabilized and the armed subject detained, assisting officers determined that two victims sustained injuries from either being stabbed or cut. An additional victim sustained an injury from being hit with a baseball bat. In total, three people were transported to the hospital via ambulance and two individuals were placed under arrest.
At this time, Isaac Edward Snyder, 20 years of Atascadero, was booked for attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, and brandishing a weapon. This incident is currently under investigation and more information will be provided as it comes available.
If you have any information on this incident, please contact the Atascadero Police Department non-emergency line at (805) 461-5051.
