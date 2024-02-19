Paso Robles News|Monday, February 19, 2024
Three injured in stabbing incident 

Posted: 7:54 am, February 19, 2024 by News Staff
stabbing paso robles

Photo by Jason Brock, posted to the SLO CO News page on Facebook.

Incident occurred Sunday night in Paso Robles neighborhood

– Firefighters, paramedics, and law enforcement responded to a call on Sunday evening at approximately 8 p.m., regarding a reported juvenile with a stab wound on Santa Ynez Ave in Paso Robles.

The incident, involving an altercation at a residence on Santa Ynez Avenue near the intersection of San Fernando Drive, led to at least three people sustaining significant injuries. Reports say an argument at the home resulted in the stabbing and multiple other injuries.

Emergency personnel transported three individuals to nearby medical facilities via ambulances.

No further information is available at this time.
Photo posted to SLO CO News Facebook group by Jason Brock.

