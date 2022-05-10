Two arrested on DUI, drugs, weapons charges

Travis Burrus of Oceano, Kemmberly Fennessy of San Luis Obispo arrested after traffic stop

– Early Sunday morning at 1:20 a.m. San Luis Obispo Police officers conducted a traffic stop on Prado Road in San Luis Obispo of a car that was seen driving erratically on Los Osos Valley Road and Hwy 101 north. The vehicle also displayed expired registration.

Officers contacted the driver, Travis Burrus of Oceano of San Luis Obispo, and passenger Kemmberly Fennessy of San Luis Obispo. Burrus and Fennessey both reportedly showed signs of being under the influence of a controlled substance.

Upon further search of car, officers found three rifles, ammunition in a trash bag, several small containers of suspected narcotics, and a hollow glass pipe was found in Burrus’ pocket. A records check of Burrus and Fennessy indicated each had been convicted of felony crimes in the past and both were placed under arrest and booked into San Luis Obispo County Jail for the following charges:

Burrus:

Three counts of – possession of a firearm by a felon

Possession of ammunition by a felon

DUI drugs

Possession of methamphetamine

Under the influence of a controlled substance

Unregistered vehicle

Fennessey:

Three counts of – possession of a firearm by a felon

Possession of ammunition by a felon

Possession of methamphetamine

Being under the influence of a controlled substance

