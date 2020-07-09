Vegetation fire sparks in riverbed Thursday morning

–A vegetation fire broke out in The Salinas riverbed Thursday morning south of the Niblick bridge behind Kohl’s department store. Paso Robles Fire Department and Cal Fire San Luis Obispo firefighters responded to the area.

The fire was first reported about 7:30 a.m. Smoke could be seen rising for miles around Paso Robles. At least three fire engines and additional emergency crews were on-site to extinguish the blaze. It appeared the fire was under control by 8 a.m.

Cal Fire warns that the weather is expected to get hotter and drier this week. At least 50 fires have ignited in the riverbed since January, they say, including one that destroyed multiple houses and had hundreds evacuated. Cal Fire says it is getting reports of fires nearly every day this time of year and are expecting a very busy fire season.

Now is the time to develop a “Wildfire Action Plan,” Cal Fire says. Visit http://readyforwildfire.org for more information.

Temperatures above 100-degrees are expected this week in Paso Robles.

Share this post!

email

Related