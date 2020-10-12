Paso Robles News|Monday, October 12, 2020
Dead body found in Salinas Riverbed on Saturday 

Posted: 7:16 am, October 12, 2020 by News Staff

 

Paso Robles Police logo PRPD–The body of a dead man was found in the Salinas Riverbed in Paso Robles on Saturday, according to a report by the Tribune.

This is the third dead body that was discovered in San Luis Obispo County in three days, according to the report.

At 4:08 a.m. on Saturday, a transient called and reported seeing a body in the Salinas River bottom west of the former J.C. Penney building, according to Paso Robles Police Department Sgt. Steve Boyette.

The dead man was identified as Daniel Romo, a 26-year-old possibly from Atascadero. No further information is available at this time.



